Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of -0.41. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.43% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

