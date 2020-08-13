Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-$282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.36 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

VIAV opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

