VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

VFC opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

