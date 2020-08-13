VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.75 on Monday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $357,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.