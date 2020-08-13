VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.
NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.75 on Monday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.
VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
