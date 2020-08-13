Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 14th.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 87.75% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Shares of VERB opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.