Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.05.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR opened at $173.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.