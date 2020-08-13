ValuEngine Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Strong-Buy

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TACT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

