ValuEngine Upgrades Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) to Buy

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
In other Research Frontiers news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 210,993 shares of company stock worth $726,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
