ValuEngine Upgrades Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) to Buy

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In other Research Frontiers news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 210,993 shares of company stock worth $726,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

