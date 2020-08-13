ValuEngine Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to “Buy”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.59. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

