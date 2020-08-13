ValuEngine Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to “Buy”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

