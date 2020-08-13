ValuEngine Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to “Buy”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
