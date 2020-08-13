ValuEngine Lowers Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAT. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

