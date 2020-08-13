ValuEngine Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Sell

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. New Street Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

VEON stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in VEON by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 430,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 159.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

