ValuEngine Downgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Strong Sell

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

