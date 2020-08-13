ValuEngine Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Sell

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,780,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

