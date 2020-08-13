USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $7.10 on Monday. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

