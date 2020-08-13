Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Universal stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Universal has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
