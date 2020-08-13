Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Universal has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.