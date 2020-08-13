United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE:USM opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,366,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,161 shares of company stock worth $3,872,484. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

