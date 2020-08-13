UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

