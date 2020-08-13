Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,324.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,994 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

