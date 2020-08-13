UBS Group Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $64.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

