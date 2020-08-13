UBS Group Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.78 ($12.69).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.96 ($11.71) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.80. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

