UBS Group Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.78 ($12.69).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.96 ($11.71) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.80. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

