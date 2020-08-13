UBS Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.13 ($113.09).

AFX opened at €90.75 ($106.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.72. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €122.10 ($143.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

