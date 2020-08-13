UBS Group Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $48.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $38.18 on Monday. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

