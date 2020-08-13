Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,157 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 106.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

