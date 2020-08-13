Truist Securiti Weighs in on DISH Network Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DISH Network in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

DISH Network stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

