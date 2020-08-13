Truist Securiti Comments on Kforce Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

KFRC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,350 shares of company stock worth $1,722,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.