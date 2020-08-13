Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.