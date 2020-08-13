Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.62% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

