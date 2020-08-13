Truist Financial Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $160.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

