Tripadvisor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 8,000 call options.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

