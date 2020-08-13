Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Trimble from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $47.96 on Monday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

