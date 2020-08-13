Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.25 target price on Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

TSE TCN opened at C$10.07 on Monday. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$156.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 10,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.06 per share, with a total value of C$80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,182 shares in the company, valued at C$7,078,146.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.