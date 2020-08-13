Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.25 target price on Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
TSE TCN opened at C$10.07 on Monday. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00.
In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 10,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.06 per share, with a total value of C$80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,182 shares in the company, valued at C$7,078,146.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738.
About Tricon Capital Group
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
