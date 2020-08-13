Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock opened at C$10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.17.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$156.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,957.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 858,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,829,669.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

