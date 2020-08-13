Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCNGF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $7.56 on Monday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

