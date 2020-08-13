Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 1,160,827 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

