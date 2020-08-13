Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 1,160,827 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.