Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.10 target price on Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.18.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

