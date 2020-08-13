TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $490.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. Also, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,798 shares of company stock valued at $29,846,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

