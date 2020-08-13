Trane (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,564 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Trane by 66.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:TT opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

