Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 54,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 30,037 call options.

FSLY stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 717,119 shares of company stock worth $56,646,509. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.