Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$19.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.11.

Shares of TOU opened at C$16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.26. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$139,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,606,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,288,190.35. Insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $898,351 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

