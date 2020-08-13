Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOSYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Toshiba alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.