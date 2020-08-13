TokenClub Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and FCoin. TokenClub has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $1.46 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.92 or 0.06599138 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014578 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,530,065 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.