Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $830.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

