Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. On average, analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTNP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.