Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.97. Tilray shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 235,818 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tilray by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

