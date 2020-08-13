Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SII. TD Securities upped their target price on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE SII opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tidewater Company Profile

