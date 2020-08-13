Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 77.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 199% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $313,644.92 and approximately $25,412.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00473706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

