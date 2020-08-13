Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares during the period.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Stericycle stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

