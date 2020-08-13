Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $4.19 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Store Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rudd International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 75.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,385,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.