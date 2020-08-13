Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 920 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $39,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

